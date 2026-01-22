Fury over new ‘no kids’ section on French trains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A French railway company has faced a backlash after offering a new child-free section in its premium carriages.

Starting this month, weekday TGV trains running to and from Paris have a new and exclusive area of first-class known as Optimum – which some have accused of discriminating against passengers under 12.

SNCF, which provides the service on its main Inoui brand of express trains across France and into Germany and Luxembourg, says the new category is intended for “frequent travellers, often business travellers, who want to enjoy greater comfort”.

The state-owned organisation promises: “Exclusive comfort in a fully dedicated first-class carriage, with seating arrangements designed to preserve your privacy, for a calm journey, ideal for working or relaxing.”

The secret for a calm journey is divulged deep in the detail: “To ensure maximum comfort in the dedicated space, children are not permitted.”

Stray under-12s will not be passing through the carriage either, SNCF explains: “The carriage is located at the end of the train to prevent other passengers from walking through the Optimum dedicated area.”

But on the news service BFM, the French high commissioner for children, Sarah El Haïry, denounced what she called the “no kids” ban as “shocking”.

She told the broadcaster: “Travelling with children is not a problem to be fixed, but a reality to be supported.”

Ms El Haïry proposed instead more family-friendly options and said she would meet the SNCF group chief executive, Jean Castex, to discuss the child ban.

The rail firm has now responded to social media fury about the “no kids” policy.

Gaëlle Babault, director of TGV Inoui Offers for SNCF, posted on the operator’s Instagram account: “Our Optimum offer occupies less than 8 per cent of the space on a TGV Inoui and only from Monday to Friday. This means that 92 per cent of the other seats are available to everyone – and 100 per cent on weekends.”

SNCF now faces in competition with Italian state rail firm Trenitalia on the prime Paris-Lyon route. Trenitalia offers an Area de Silenzio area that “allows passengers calm, without any noise”.

Trenitalia is silent on whether children are banned from this space.

Read more: Six new sleeper train routes in 2026