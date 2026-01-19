Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If the rollout of new sleeper train services is any indication, it’s all aboard the night carriage in 2026.

Anticipated new routes are popping up in several corners of the UK, as well as direct sleeper trains connecting capitals across Europe for some shut-eye as you ride.

As railroads forge new paths, travellers looking for a more sustainable option than short-haul flights are going full steam ahead to book both budget and luxury journeys.

Scotland’s iconic Caledonian Sleeper will now pick up passengers in Birmingham, and another new decadent rail route will spend 22 days traversing the ancient Silk Road.

From a roll across Spain to a chug between Amsterdam and Milan, here are some of the most exciting new night routes taking to the tracks this year.

Read more: Why the Caledonian Sleeper train is Britain’s contender for world’s greatest rail journey

Best new sleeper train routes for 2026

1. Caledonian Sleeper – London to Scotland via Birmingham

open image in gallery The Caledonian Sleeper will now pick up Birmingham passengers en route to the Highlands ( Caledonian Sleeper )

As of last week (15 January), the Caledonian Sleeper will leave London to pick up passengers in Birmingham en route to the Scottish Highlands. The sleeper train currently runs every night apart from Saturday, with guests being transported from London Euston to some of Scotland’s largest cities, including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, and more rural locations, such as Fort William. Birmingham International will join the train’s “Highlander” route, the first stop after London, before it heads to Crewe, Preston and then up to the Highlands. The sleeper train intends to bridge the travel gap between the West Midlands and the Scottish Highlands.

Read more: Caledonian Sleeper sees ‘most significant change to network in three decades’

2. European Sleeper – Amsterdam to Milan via Switzerland

open image in gallery A direct connection from Amsterdam and Brussels to Milan will run from 18 June 2026 ( European Sleeper )

European Sleeper plans to run a direct night train connection from Amsterdam and Brussels to Milan city centre from 18 June 2026. Departures from Amsterdam and Brussels will be scheduled for Monday, Thursday and Saturday, with the return service from Milan operational on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Stops on the sleeper service will include Berne, Switzerland and Stresa on Lago Maggiore, and ticket sales will open to travellers in January or February.

Read more: The best boutique hotels in Amsterdam, reviewed

3. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express – Paris to Amalfi Coast

open image in gallery The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express passes along both the French and Italian Rivieras from May ( Belmond )

The Belmond-operated Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will wind along both the French and Italian Rivieras on its inaugural four-day journey from Paris on 4 May 2026. While not on the rails, passengers will partake in a scenic boat tour, a private guided visit to Pompeii and cooking classes with local experts. The experience doesn’t come cheap. Tickets start from around €10,000 (£8,700) per person, including all meals, excursions and transfers.

Read more: This luxury sleeper train will launch a new route to the Amalfi Coast

4. Golden Eagle Luxury Trains – Beijing to Tashkent

open image in gallery Travel the Silk Road with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains ( Golden Eagle Luxury Trains )

Golden Eagle Luxury Trains will offer travellers an exclusive itinerary on a brand new luxury train along the “storied path” of the Silk Road from September 2026. The 22-day “The Grand Silk Road” journey will feature two private trains with stops in Unesco-listed sites and ancient cities across central Asia from Beijing to Tashkent. The train’s luxurious superior cabins and Han Dynasty suites with fine dining and opulent bar cars are on offer from $53,200 (£39,748) on 2027 departure dates.

Read more: Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing hotel review

5. The Luxury Train Company “Le Grand Tour” – Paris to Puy du Fou

open image in gallery Take a six-day rail journey through France ( Getty Images )

Also on the uber-luxury sleeper scene, The Luxury Train Travel Company’s “Le Grand Tour” is expected to leave the station this year. The 4,000km six-day French rail journey on an 18-cabin “Belle Époque styled train” promises passengers “history, culture, architecture, art and magnificent French cuisine” from £6,210 per person. Travellers will depart Paris Gare de l’Est, with stops including Épernay, Reims, Annecy and Saint-Emilion before finishing at the renowned French historical theme park Puy du Fou.

Read more: Famous French theme park submits plans for £600m Oxfordshire site

6. Al Andalus – Seville to Madrid

open image in gallery The Al Ándalus train service will run a new itinerary for the 2026 season ( Renfe/Al Andalus )

Spain’s luxury Al Ándalus train service has announced a new itinerary for the 2026 season. The opulent 1930s train will now begin and end its journey in the Spanish capital of Madrid, with a new seven-day, six-night voyage available from April to October. As well as travelling on one of the world’s most deluxe rail journeys, passengers can look forward to stopping at some of Spain’s most magnificent cities and attractions, including Seville, Córdoba and the Royal Palace of Aranjuez, a Unesco World Heritage Site. New destinations on the 2026 tour, which focuses on Spanish heritage, gastronomy and landscapes, include Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid. For a Grand Class room, expect to pay €6,600 (£5,700) per person based on two sharing, while a Deluxe Suite costs €7,900 (£6,840).

Read more: Luxury Spanish train announces new 2026 itinerary