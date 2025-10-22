This luxury sleeper train will launch a new route to the Amalfi Coast
One of the most luxurious sleeper trains in Europe will travel to Italy next spring
A luxury sleeper train is launching a new route from Paris to the Amalfi Coast next May.
The Belmond-operated Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will wind along both the French and Italian Rivieras on its inaugural four-day journey.
The train’s plush carriages were constructed in the 1920s and 1930s, harking back to the “golden age” of rail travel.
While not on the rails, passengers will partake in a scenic boat tour, a private guided visit to Pompeii and cooking classes with local experts.
Onboard hospitality will include seasonal, locally sourced dinners, plus live piano performances and signature cocktails.
Some sleeper cabins – which will be used for only the first night of the route – include a 24-hour dedicated steward service, marble en-suites and plush lounge areas.
On the second day, passengers will wake up to Italian vistas and will disembark at Pompeii station after breakfast and lunch onboard.
A luxury transfer will take passengers to the Unesco world heritage site for the guided tour, with certain premium packages allowing some guests exclusive access to a site normally closed to the public.
Guests will then check in for two nights at Caruso, an 11th-century Belmond-owned palace in Ravello. The luxury hotel’s most outstanding features are original frescoes and vaulted ceilings, while private suites look out onto undisturbed Amalfi panoramas.
The third day allows guests to choose between a boat tour to Positano or a painting lesson at Caruso led by a local artist.
The second night at the hotel will feature a gala dinner with local producers and live cooking stations.
At the end of the stay, private transfers will be arranged to Naples railway station or airport for onward or return travel.
The experience does not come cheap, however. Tickets start from around €10,000 (£8,700) per person, including all meals, excursions and transfers.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is also offering other luxury train journey trips, including Paris to Venice, Paris to Portofino and Paris to Florence next year.
