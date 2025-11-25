Warning over squeezing spots on this part of the face
- Experts have identified a high-risk area on the face, dubbed the “triangle of death” which extends from the bridge of the nose to the corners of the mouth.
- Injuring this area, such as by squeezing spots or plucking nose hairs, can lead to severe, life-threatening infections.
- Professor Adam Taylor of Lancaster University explained that cuts or tears in the skin here can cause infections in the brain, sepsis, or blood clots.
- The danger arises because veins in this region, some lacking valves, can allow infectious agents to travel backwards to the cavernous sinus, which connects directly to the brain.
- Although rare, these infections can have fatal outcomes if not detected and treated urgently, with advice to avoid squeezing spots and seek professional dermatological care.