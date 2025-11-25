How squeezing a spot on your nose could land you in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Squeezing a spot or plucking out a nose hair could land you in hospital with a life-threatening infection.

It may sound extreme, but there is a high-risk area on the face called the “triangle of death”, experts have warned.

It stretches from the bridge of the nose to the corners of the mouth, and injuring the area could have grave consequences.

Although it is extremely rare, it is possible that popping a spot could have “fatal outcomes”, according to Adam Taylor, professor of anatomy at Lancaster University.

In the most extreme cases, cuts and tears in the skin can cause infections in the brain, sepsis and clots, he explained.

Squeezing spots on your face may carry a hidden risk, experts warned ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

That’s because this area is connected to the cavernous sinus - a series of veins full of blood that has drained from the brain.

“Some of the veins on the face lack valves (used to ensure venous blood goes only in one direction), this means that spots or cuts on the face between the top of the nose and the sides of the mouth can allow infectious agents to travel back along the vein to get into the cavernous sinus,” Professor Taylor told The Independent.

“This sinus then connects to the brain and other key nervous structures, which can result in infections localising to these key areas with potentially fatal outcomes if not detected and treated.”

Simply breaking the skin in that region can leave it open to infection, which would need antibiotics and potentially a hospital stay.

In rare cases, an unmanaged bacterial infection in the area can lead to sepsis – a life-threatening reaction to an infection where the body's immune response starts to damage its own tissues and organs.

But Professor Taylor stresses a bigger threat is a clot forming in the veins connected to the brain, which would need urgent treatment.

“In this region spots and popping them, scratches and ingrowing hairs can all lead to infections in the skin which may then be able to migrate backwards through the veins of this area to the cavernous sinus causing infection here,” he explained.

“Although sepsis is possible the bigger risk is a clot forming in this sinus or meningitis occurring, both of which are incredibly problematic and require urgent diagnosis and treatment.

“It isn’t very common but the severity of it is incredibly important and one that medics are always on the look out for.”

Instead of getting rid of spots by squeezing them, you should resist the urge and leave it alone. Cleans and wash your face or see a dermatologist for professional care.