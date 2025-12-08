Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How you can pick up viral Starbucks’ bear cup

Starbucks’ viral bear cup sparks frenzy, $90+ resales online
  • Starbucks' viral bear cup, launched in November, quickly sold out and was subsequently resold for significantly inflated prices online.
  • The coffee chain hinted at a new opportunity to purchase the popular glass cold cup via its app, scheduled for 8 December.
  • Customers expressed widespread frustration when the Starbucks app did not provide the promised information regarding the cup's availability.
  • The 20-ounce cup, designed for cold drinks, features an adorable bear shape complete with a knitted green hat and a matching straw.
  • Starbucks had previously issued an apology for the initial disappointment, acknowledging that demand for the merchandise far exceeded expectations.
