Strictly star set to spend Christmas Day all alone: ‘I need time on my own’
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk revealed she will be spending Christmas Day alone.
- Mushtuk shared her plans during an appearance on Loose Women on Monday, 22 December.
- Her chosen activities for the day include decorating her home and watching films.
- She stated that her decision to spend the day alone is "by choice" and expressed optimism about it.
- Loose Women co-host Nadia Sawalha agreed that Mushtuk's plans sounded "so lovely".