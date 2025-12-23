Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly star set to spend Christmas Day all alone: ‘I need time on my own’

Strictly star reveals they will be spending Christmas alone
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk revealed she will be spending Christmas Day alone.
  • Mushtuk shared her plans during an appearance on Loose Women on Monday, 22 December.
  • Her chosen activities for the day include decorating her home and watching films.
  • She stated that her decision to spend the day alone is "by choice" and expressed optimism about it.
  • Loose Women co-host Nadia Sawalha agreed that Mushtuk's plans sounded "so lovely".
