Strictly star shares update from hospital bed after being rushed to A&E

Strictly star rushed to hospital as he issues update from bed
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Max George was rushed to hospital and updated fans from his hospital bed, stating he has "had better days".
  • The 37-year-old has been undergoing regular check-ups since having a pacemaker fitted in December 2024.
  • His mother insisted he seek urgent care after noticing he had "turned blue", leading to the initial pacemaker procedure.
  • George, a singer from The Wanted, later had a second procedure to correct a misplaced wire.
  • On Tuesday, he posted a video from A&E, appearing "absolutely knackered" and admitting he had "no idea what’s happened or why" he was there.
