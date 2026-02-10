Strictly star shares update from hospital bed after being rushed to A&E
- Strictly Come Dancing star Max George was rushed to hospital and updated fans from his hospital bed, stating he has "had better days".
- The 37-year-old has been undergoing regular check-ups since having a pacemaker fitted in December 2024.
- His mother insisted he seek urgent care after noticing he had "turned blue", leading to the initial pacemaker procedure.
- George, a singer from The Wanted, later had a second procedure to correct a misplaced wire.
- On Tuesday, he posted a video from A&E, appearing "absolutely knackered" and admitting he had "no idea what’s happened or why" he was there.
