The big change coming to Target stores after shopper complaints
- Target has announced a significant overhaul to overcome a sales slump, investing approximately $5 billion in upgrades next year.
- The investment will focus on improving stores, updating product selections, and enhancing its website and digital systems after customer complaints about messy stores, empty shelves, and less exciting products.
- Key initiatives include cutting prices on 3,000 everyday items, offering trendy exclusive merchandise, and implementing a “10-4 program” to improve staff-customer interactions.
- The new rule requires employees to smile, make eye contact and greet customers within 10 feet, along with offering help to customers once they’re within four feet.
- Target is also partnering with OpenAI to integrate a ChatGPT-powered app, allowing shoppers to browse and add products directly to their carts.