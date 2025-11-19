Target announces billion-dollar plans to revamp stores and app as profits continue to slide
Target executives say the extra spending is needed after 12 straight quarters of weak or declining sales
Target says it’s gearing up for a major overhaul to reverse its ongoing sales slump, and will spend billions of dollars to make it happen.
Incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke said the company will invest about $5 billion in upgrades next year, which is a roughly $1 billion increase year-on-year.
The money will go toward improving stores, updating product selection, and strengthening Target’s website and digital systems.
“Mission 1 through 10 is to get back to growth for us,” Fiddelke told reporters in a call, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Shoppers have complained recently about messy stores, empty shelves, and less exciting products, the outlet reports.
Target says it wants to fix those issues through better store experiences, more appealing merchandise, and updated technology.
Target’s stock has dropped 35 percent this year. Executives say the additional investment is necessary after the company logged its 12th consecutive quarter of weak or falling sales.
The retailer reported that fewer shoppers came through its doors, and those who did spent less.
Comparable sales, which track stores and online channels open for at least a year, were down 2.7 percent in the quarter ending November 1.
More to come...
