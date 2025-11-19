Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Profit slide at Target hints at meager holiday season for the retailer

Target’s third-quarter profit tumbled as the retailer struggles to lure shoppers that are being pressed by stubbornly high inflation

Anne d'Innocenzio
Wednesday 19 November 2025 11:53 GMT
Target Results
Target Results (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Target’s third-quarter profit tumbled as the retailer struggles to lure shoppers that are being pressed by stubbornly high inflation.

The Minneapolis company said Wednesday that it expects its sales slump to extend through the critical holiday shopping season.

Investors have punished Target’s stock recently, sending it down 43% over the past year. Shares edged lower before the opening bell.

Turning around the 19% profit slide in the most recent quarter is the latest challenge to incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke, a 20-year company veteran who is being promoted from chief operating officer early next year. The succession comes as the discount retailer tries to reverse a persistent sales malaise and to revive its reputation as the place to go for affordable but stylish products.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in