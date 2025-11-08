Target has a new approach for its employees - smile more!

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Target is aiming to spread the holiday cheer—and boost sales—one smile at a time.

The retail giant is rolling out the “10-4 program,” requiring employees to smile when within 10 feet of a customer, make eye contact, wave or greet them, Bloomberg reported. Under the new guidelines, once an employee is within four feet of a shopper, they should go a step further by asking about the customer’s day or if they need assistance.

Target has traditionally encouraged staff to interact with shoppers but lacked formal guidelines.

Many major companies have structured greeting rules, such as Walmart’s “10-Foot Rule” and Disney’s “10-and-5 Rule” that guide employees to smile, make eye contact and offer help at set distances.

“Heading into the holiday, we’re making adjustments and implementing new ways to increase connection during the most important time of the year,” Target Chief Stores Officer Adrienne Costanzo told Bloomberg in a statement.

open image in gallery Target’s new program requires employees to smile, make eye contact and greet customers within 10 feet. ( Getty Images )

The Independent has also contacted Target representatives for comment.

Target has found that key consumer metrics improve when shoppers are greeted or acknowledged, highlighting the importance of customer engagement, Bloomberg reported.

However, the company has faced slowing business since the COVID-19 pandemic, as price-conscious shoppers focus more on essentials and deals, and competition intensifies, particularly with Walmart revamping its fashion offerings, remodeling stores, and emphasizing price cuts.

open image in gallery Target has traditionally encouraged staff to interact with shoppers but lacked formal guidelines ( Getty Images )

Early in 2025, Target announced it would be rolling back several of its diversity, equity and inclusion programs.As a result, some customers and community groups responded by calling for a boycott of the company.

Target recently eliminated 1,800 corporate positions to reduce complexity and speed decision-making. The retailer’s shares are down over 30 percent year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500, as its once “cheap chic” appeal has waned and customers have voiced complaints online about empty shelves and long lines.

To address these challenges, Target said it is working to improve in-stock levels, enhance store appearance and engage customers more directly.

Starting Saturday and every weekend through December 21, Target will host new holiday experiences focused on toys, offering free in-store toy demonstrations at all locations, the company announced in September.