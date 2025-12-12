How your daily cuppa could be benefiting your health
- A new study has revealed that regular tea drinkers exhibit higher bone mineral density (BMD) compared to those who did not consume tea.
- Moderate coffee consumption did not negatively impact bone density, but drinking over five cups daily was linked to reduced BMD levels.
- Researchers from Flinders University analysed data from nearly 10,000 women aged 65 and older over a decade to reach these conclusions.
- Experts noted that even modest improvements in bone density could lead to fewer fractures across large populations, with tea particularly beneficial for women with obesity.
- Professor Enwu Liu suggested that moderate tea intake could support bone health, especially for older women, while cautioning against very high coffee consumption, particularly for those who drink alcohol.