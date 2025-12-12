Experts explain why drinking tea may benefit you more than coffee
Experts said daily tea drinkers had a lower risk of osteoporosis
Tea and coffee are both popular everyday beverages - but one may be far more beneficial to you than the other, according to experts.
A new study has shown that regular tea drinkers may be less likely to develop osteoporosis than coffee drinkers.
Researchers found those who sipped tea daily had a higher bone mineral density (BMD) than those who did not drink tea, in what scientists called a “meaningful” result.
Moderate coffee consumption was not found to have a negative impact on bone density. However, those who drank more than five cups of coffee daily had reduced BMD levels, suggesting that excessive intake may be detrimental to bone health.
The Flinders University team analysed data from nearly 10,000 women aged 65 and older over a decade while measuring their bone density. They found that tea drinkers had a slightly higher total hip BMD compared to non-tea drinkers.
Experts said while the difference was modest, even small improvements in bone density can translate into fewer fractures across large groups.
Results published in the journal Nutrients also suggested women with higher lifetime alcohol consumption experienced more negative effects from coffee, while tea seemed particularly beneficial for women with obesity.
Professor Enwu Liu said the findings suggest that enjoying a cup of tea each day could be a simple way to support bone health as we age.
“While moderate coffee drinking appears safe, very high consumption may not be ideal, especially for women who drink alcohol,” he said.
But he warned against making drastic lifestyle changes in light of the results.
“Our results don’t mean you need to give up coffee or start drinking tea by the gallon,” he explained. “But they do suggest that moderate tea consumption could be one simple way to support bone health, and that very high coffee intake might not be ideal, especially for women who drink alcohol.
“While calcium and vitamin D remain cornerstones of bone health, what’s in your cup could play a role too. For older women, enjoying a daily cup of tea may be more than a comforting ritual, it could be a small step toward stronger bones.”
It comes after a study linked greater coffee consumption to higher pain levels in older adults. Scientists found that an increased coffee intake was linked to a 6.56-point rise in pain intensity when compared with those who decreased their coffee intake.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments