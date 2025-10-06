Visitors to popular Tenerife attraction Teide National Park hit with new cost
- Stricter rules and a new “eco-tax” will be introduced at Tenerife’s Teide National Park by 2026 to protect its biodiversity and enhance visitor experience.
- Tourists planning to hike popular trails, such as Trail 10 and Trail 7, will face fees of up to €25 (£21.75), with rates varying based on residency, age, and guided status.
- The Tenerife Island Council and the Canary Islands’ Ecological Ministry agreed on these fees to aid conservation efforts and reinforce visitor safety within the Unesco World Heritage site.
- New regulations include capacity limits, such as 300 visitors per day on Trail 10 and 50 people per time slot for the Mount Teide crater climb, along with mandatory equipment lists.
- Breaking park rules, including unauthorised access or not carrying required permits and essentials, could lead to fines of up to €600 (£521).