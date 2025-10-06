Tenerife introduces new eco-tax for popular tourist attraction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourists planning to hike popular trails at Tenerife’s Teide National Park will face fees of up to £22, as a new “eco-tax” is set to be introduced by 2026.

The most visited natural site in the Canary Islands, Teide National Park welcomes more than four million visitors each year, largely due to the Teide-Pico Viejo stratovolcano that, at 3,718m, is the highest peak in Spanish territory.

Tourists in Tenerife often hike up and around this giant natural landmark, home to unique flora and fauna and small creatures like the Tenerife lizard.

However, local authorities are now seeking to protect and preserve this biodiversity further with a new set of rules and regulations for the park, all the while hoping to enhance the tourist experience and visitor safety.

Among these measures is a Tenerife Council-approved eco-tax of up to €25 (£21.75) for certain trails in El Teide National Park, including Trail 10 “Telesforo Bravo” and the routes leading to the Teide-Pico Viejo stratovolcano or Trail 7 “Montaña Blanca-Rambleta”.

In return for the fee, the council said a provision of information and interpretation services about the trail’s natural environment will be offered.

Fees will vary depending on the visitor’s residence, the number of days the visit takes place, the visitor’s age and the type of tour companions they choose, with the cap reaching up to €25.

Tourists who are not from the Canary Islands hiking on Trail 10 will see rates start at €15 (£13) for an unguided visit, or €10 (£8.70) if they hike with a guide.

Tourists hiking on Trail 7 will pay €6 (£5.20) on weekdays, and €10 (£8.70) on weekends and holidays.

Tenerife residents will not need to pay to visit the trails, while those who live elsewhere in the Canary Islands can use the trails for reduced fees.

The park’s board of trustees and the Canary Islands’ Ecological Ministry said they also agreed upon the fees in order to help the conservation of the natural area and reinforce the safety of visitors.

“With these measures, we seek a balance between visitor enjoyment and the conservation of a fragile and unique ecosystem,” said Rosa Dávila, president of the Tenerife Island Council.

“This is a brave decision and marks the first of many guidelines that will protect our National Park, which belongs to all the people of Tenerife. We must prevent its degradation, and any tool that helps conserve it will be studied.”

The fees are not the only measures that are being introduced, as authorities are also establishing capacity measures of 300 visitors per day on Trail 10.

The climb to Mount Teide’s crater from La Rambleta will also be subject to stricter measures, such as a list of mandatory equipment and a maximum capacity of 50 people per time slot.

Breaking rules can result in fines of up to €600 (£521). This includes unauthorised access, not carrying the correct hiking permit, or not carrying essentials such as a fully charged phone and a flashlight.

Some of the new regulations will benefit tourists, such as specialised personnel and English-speaking staff hired for Trail 10. In addition, 80 per cent of early morning permits will be reserved for hikers staying overnight at the Altavista Refuge, which is ideal for those hoping to catch sunrise at the crater.

Official permits for the trails can be obtained through the Tenerife ON platform. Other trails leading to the stratovolcano that do not require an eco-tax fee will still need to be booked through the platform.

