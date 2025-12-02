Tommy Fury told Bambi to ‘punch, not bite’ after she bit children at nursery
- Tommy Fury revealed he encouraged his daughter Bambi to "start boxing" after she was involved in numerous biting incidents.
- The revelation was made in the latest episode of his show, "Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury", released on Tuesday, 2 December.
- During a call, his partner Molly-Mae Hague informed him that their two-year-old daughter had bitten another child.
- Fury defended Bambi, stating she needed to "stand up for herself" and that he had told her to "punch, not to bite."
- He jokingly added that he had shown her "a few combinations" but she had ultimately preferred biting.