Tommy Fury has revealed that he encouraged Bambi to “start boxing” after her numerous biting incidents.

In the latest episode of Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, released on Tuesday (2 December), the 26-year-old is heard on a call with partner Molly-Mae Hague, who tells him their daughter has bit another child.

“It’s the terrible twos for a reason”, he said in a confessional interview, before defending his daughter to Hague: “She’s got to stand up for herself. I told her to punch, not to bite.”

He said that he told the two-year-old to “use her fists and stuff”. The boxer then joked: “I showed her a few combinations but she took to the biting.”