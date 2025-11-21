Towie star shares surgery update after suffering ‘awful’ health condition
- The Only Way Is Essex’s (Towie) Lucy Mecklenburgh provided an update to fans following her surgery to ease the symptoms of endometriosis.
- She underwent a laparoscopy on Wednesday (19 November), sharing a video from her hospital bed.
- The procedure involves inserting a small telescope into the abdomen, which can allow for the removal of endometriosis.
- Ms Mecklenburgh shared her experience to help inform others with the condition who may be considering the procedure, as she had felt anxious about it prior.
- Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to those in the womb lining grow elsewhere, with an average diagnosis time exceeding 8 years, according to charity Endometriosis UK.