Towie star shares surgery update after suffering ‘awful’ health condition

Towie star shares surgery update
  • The Only Way Is Essex’s (Towie) Lucy Mecklenburgh provided an update to fans following her surgery to ease the symptoms of endometriosis.
  • She underwent a laparoscopy on Wednesday (19 November), sharing a video from her hospital bed.
  • The procedure involves inserting a small telescope into the abdomen, which can allow for the removal of endometriosis.
  • Ms Mecklenburgh shared her experience to help inform others with the condition who may be considering the procedure, as she had felt anxious about it prior.
  • Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to those in the womb lining grow elsewhere, with an average diagnosis time exceeding 8 years, according to charity Endometriosis UK.
