The Only Way is Essex (Towie) star Lucy Mecklenburgh has issued fans an update on her endometriosis surgery.

The reality TV star, 34, shared a video from her hospital bed on Wednesday (19 November) explaining that she had undergone a laparoscopy. During this procedure, a small telescope laparoscope) is inserted into the abdomen. It may be possible for doctors to remove any areas of endometriosis during a laparoscopy.

Sharing a video from hospital, Mecklenburgh explained that she wanted to speak about her experiences to help inform those with the condition who may be considering the procedure, as she had previously felt anxious about what it entailed.

Endometriosis is where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb (uterus) grow in other parts of the body causing severe period pains, fatigue, and other symptoms. The average diagnosis time for endometriosis in the UK is more than 8 years, according to charity Endometriosis UK.