Valentino Garavani’s dogs join hundreds paying tribute to designer
- Legendary designer Valentino Garavani, who died at the age of 93 in his Rome residence on Monday, is receiving final tributes in Italy.
- A public viewing was held on Wednesday, 21 January, where his beloved pugs were present to bid him farewell.
- Hundreds of people queued to pass in front of his casket and pay their respects.
- Garavani was celebrated for his high-glamour gowns and trademark red, establishing his fashion house as an iconic symbol of Italian elegance.
- His funeral is scheduled for Friday at the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.