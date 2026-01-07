Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The healthy diet hack that helps slow down common cancer

  • A study suggests that a diet rich in vegetables and probiotics could help slow the growth of low-risk prostate cancer.
  • Researchers developed supplements from ingredients such as broccoli, turmeric, and green tea, combined with a specific Lactobacillus probiotic.
  • In a trial of 212 men, over 90% who took the supplement and probiotic combination experienced either disease regression or stabilisation.
  • The intervention significantly slowed prostate-specific antigen (PSA) progression and also improved urinary symptoms, inflammation, and physical strength.
  • While these initial findings are encouraging, longer-term studies are required to confirm if these dietary strategies can reduce the need for major medical interventions.
