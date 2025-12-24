Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victoria Beckham gives insight into life post Brooklyn ‘blocking’

Victoria Beckham shares glimpse into life after Brooklyn Beckham mass family ‘blocking’
  • Victoria Beckham shared social media clips of her life, including drinking tequila and preparing for the festive period.
  • This comes amid reports that her son, Brooklyn Beckham, has allegedly blocked his entire family on social media.
  • Cruz Beckham clarified that his parents did not unfollow Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz, but rather woke up to find themselves blocked.
  • The Beckham family was notably absent from Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal ceremony in August.
  • Brooklyn Beckham was also absent from his father's recent 50th birthday celebrations and knighthood ceremony.
