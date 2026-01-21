Victoria Beckham returns to Instagram after Brooklyn’s bombshell statement
- Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on Instagram after her son Brooklyn claimed his parents were "controlling" and trying to ruin his relationship.
- Brooklyn, 26, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, stating he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is "standing up" for himself.
- Victoria's first post since the claim was a birthday message to former bandmate Emma Bunton, featuring a clip of Baby Spice dancing.
- This follows David Beckham's recent comment to CNBC's Squawk Box that "you have to let your children make mistakes" when discussing social media.