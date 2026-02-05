Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victoria Beckham gets Spice Girls’ support in video shared by son Cruz

Victoria Beckham gets Spice Girls' support in video shared by son Cruz
  • Victoria Beckham reunited with fellow Spice Girls members Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Emma Bunton for a singalong.
  • The quartet performed a rendition of "Viva Forever" as Victoria's son, Cruz Beckham, played the guitar.
  • Cruz Beckham shared the moment on Instagram on Thursday, 5 February, teasing an "exciting update" for his upcoming tour.
  • Melanie "Mel B" Brown was notably absent from the shared video clip.
  • The reunion follows an online statement from Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, who accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.
In full

