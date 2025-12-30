Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victoria and Cruz Beckham put their own spin on iconic Tom Cruise dance

  • Victoria and Cruz Beckham recreated an iconic dance from Tom Cruise's film "Risky Business".
  • The mother and son danced to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll”, a routine famously performed by Cruise's character.
  • Cruz Beckham shared the performance in an Instagram reel on Monday, 29 December, tagging Tom Cruise.
  • Tom Cruise has maintained a friendship with the Beckham family since the early 2000s.
  • The family celebrated the festive season at their Cotswolds home, though oldest son Brooklyn was absent, reportedly having blocked the family on social media.
