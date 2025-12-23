Vogue Williams gives sneak peak into ‘dream home’ with Spencer Matthews
- Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have acquired a new "forever home" following the sale of their £5m London flat.
- Williams provided a tour of the new property on her YouTube channel on Sunday, 21 December.
- The couple will not be moving into the house for at least 18 months due to planned renovations.
- Williams shared her sentimental feelings about leaving their previous Battersea apartment, where all their children were born.
- Despite the emotional departure from their old residence, she expressed excitement for the new house and the memories they will create there.