Vogue Williams gives sneak peak into ‘dream home’ with Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams shares glimpse inside new ‘forever home’ after selling £5million flat
  • Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have acquired a new "forever home" following the sale of their £5m London flat.
  • Williams provided a tour of the new property on her YouTube channel on Sunday, 21 December.
  • The couple will not be moving into the house for at least 18 months due to planned renovations.
  • Williams shared her sentimental feelings about leaving their previous Battersea apartment, where all their children were born.
  • Despite the emotional departure from their old residence, she expressed excitement for the new house and the memories they will create there.
