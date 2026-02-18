Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New Wetherspoons pub to open on university campus

The UK’s first university-owned Wetherspoons pub is set to open in May
The UK’s first university-owned Wetherspoons pub is set to open in May (University of Surrey)
  • The UK's first university-owned Wetherspoons pub, named the Sir Ronald Wates, is scheduled to open in May at the University of Surrey's Guildford campus.
  • This new establishment will be managed by the university, which will set staffing, prices, and licensing, while benefiting from Wetherspoons' franchisor guidance.
  • The pub aims to offer value for money to students, staff, and the local community, with affordable options such as a full breakfast for under £5.
  • The University of Birmingham's Guild of Students is also planning to open its own Wetherspoons branch in May.
  • Located in the Wates House building, the pub is named after a building firm boss whose family funded the original structure, and existing staff have been retained.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in