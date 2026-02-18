First-of-its-kind Wetherspoon pub weeks away from opening

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s first university-owned Wetherspoons pub is set to open in May. Named the Sir Ronald Wates, the new bar will be located on the University of Surrey’s Guildford campus.

Unlike existing Wetherspoons at Newcastle (Luther’s Bar) and Hull (Sanctuary Bar), which are student union-run, this will be university-managed.

The University of Birmingham’s Guild of Students is also planning a May opening for its own branch.

Under the model, Surrey University will set staffing, prices, and licensing, with the pub chain providing franchisor guidance.

University of Surrey chief operating officer Will Davies said: “We wanted to give our community a pub-style venue that could offer genuine value for money alongside quality.

“Wetherspoons’ model means students can get a full breakfast for less than £5. The Wetherspoon franchise gives us their pricing power and supply chain efficiency whilst allowing us to offer a great experience for our students and staff.”

open image in gallery The brand-new Sir Ronald Wates pub at the University of Surrey campus will open in May 2026 ( University of Surrey )

The new pub will also be open to the local community as well as students and staff.

It will operate in the Wates House building on the campus, and takes its name from a building firm boss whose family funded the original building.

Staff working in the Wates House bar that closed in December for refurbishment have been retained, the university said.

John Hutson, Wetherspoons’ chief executive, said: “We are delighted that a Wetherspoon pub is to open at the University of Surrey.

“We are confident that it will prove popular with students as well as members of the public and be a great addition for the university.”

open image in gallery The Wetherspoons model means that staffing, prices and licensing will be set by the University of Surrey, while the budget pub chain will provide guidance as the franchisor. ( University of Surrey )

The news comes as the British pub chain recently opened its first mainland European establishment at Alicante airport in Spain.

The pub, named the Castell de Santa Barbera, is situated in the departures area and aims to offer UK holidaymakers a taste of Britain before their journey home.

Trading seven days a week from 6am to 9pm, Alicante’s menu will include many meals available in Wetherspoon pubs in the UK, such as breakfast dishes, burgers and pizzas, but will also offer special dishes inspired by the local area, like garlic prawns, Spanish omelettes and broken eggs.