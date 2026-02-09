Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Continental Europe has earned its very first Wetherspoon location, and I was one of the first to visit the new pub.

The first Wetherspoon pub outside the UK and Ireland launched on Monday at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport in Spain.

With over 800 locations across the UK, pub chain J D Wetherspoon (known as Wetherspoons or colloquially as Spoons) is a firm favourite among punters seeking casual food and drinks, affordable prices and fast service.

Since opening its first location in London in 1979, the establishment has become rooted in dining and drinking culture across the British Isles, but this is about to change as the company announced a new location in a much sunnier location.

open image in gallery Amelia Neath at Wetherspoon at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport ( Amelia Neath )

The pub, named Castell de Santa Bàrbera, is found airside in departures, and will be open seven days a week from 6am to 9pm.

It offers almost 1,000 square feet of customer space on one level, together with an external terrace with customer seating where you can smoke and vape.

Alicante’s menu will include many meals available in Wetherspoon pubs in the UK, such as breakfast dishes, burgers and pizzas, but will also offer special dishes inspired by the local area, like garlic prawns, Spanish omelettes and broken eggs.

open image in gallery Inside Castell de Santa Bàrbera ( Amelia Neath )

To drink, real ales are sadly absent from the bar, but lager choices include Stella Artois, Leffe Blonde, Cruzcampo, Amstel and Guinness, ranging from €4.95 (£4.30) to €7.95 (£6.92), as well as the all-important free refill tea and coffee for €3.30 (£2.87).

The Wetherspoon’s app, used fruitfully in the UK and Ireland to send drinks and food straight to the table (and occasionally, the table of others), is unfortunately not yet up and running, but hopes to be as soon as possible.

open image in gallery I taste-tested the broken eggs with Iberian ham ( Amelia Neath )

Then the usual line-up of soft drinks, spirits, wine and canned beer is available in fridges, including some British favourites like John Smiths and Spanish brands like Mahou Clásica.

Alicante seemed like an obvious choice as the first Wetherspoon location away from British and Irish soil – a longstanding favourite holiday destination among Brits for its affordable family-friendly resorts, warm weather and sandy beaches.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “We believe the pub will be popular with a wide range of customers travelling home from Alicante Airport, including those travelling home to the UK and those using the terminal for trips to England and beyond.

open image in gallery The food menu has some Spanish variations ( J D Wetherspooon )

“We aim to open a number of pubs overseas in the coming months and years, including those at airports.”

While the chain plains to open in more European airports, Wetherspoon also hopes to make its European high-street debut away from the constraints of airport security.

The Costa Blanca coastline, including Alicante and other locations like Benidorm, has a large British ex-pat community, evident from its already established British comfort-food joints and familiar lagers on draught in pubs and bars along the seaside strips.

open image in gallery Amelia Neath at Wetherspoon at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport ( Martin Humby )

Opening up a Wetherspoon location within the region’s airport fits in well with the increasing British presence in the city – another familiar brand to remind them of home.

Phil, who owns a home in Alicante, was on his way to visit family and friends in the UK when he stopped by the Castell de Santa Bàrbera within hours of opening. “I think it will suit a lot of the British crowd,” he told The Independent.

“I was a bit surprised because Wetherspoon has a reputation for having good prices, but most drinks and food in Spain are cheaper anyway.”

open image in gallery A selection of lagers on offer ( Amelia Neath/The Independent )

However, he added that the ubiquitous brand “will certainly get popular with the stag night crowds from Benidorm”.

While it is a small taste of home, Phil said he likes to “come to Spain to get away from that”, but because it’s the first day, he did not want to pass up the opportunity and ordered a chicken burger and chips.

Meanwhile, Sam, a regular punter of a ‘Spoons’ in Worthing, made the trip to Alicante specially to visit the Spanish branch. After a few days in Alicante, he timed his return flight home with the opening of Castell de Santa Bàrbera.

“It’s quite small, but it's well kitted out, it's quite pleasant in here and has a nice atmosphere so far,” he told The Independent.

open image in gallery The pub also includes a terrace area ( Amelia Neath/The Independent )

“I only started going out of my way to visit [different] Wetherspoons in early 2022,” he said with an alcohol-free San Miguel in hand. “My grandad liked to visit different Wetherspoons, so I think I got it from him.”

Despite being one of the most well-recognised brands in the UK, with 44.8 million customers visiting the chain each year, Wetherspoon is known for adding a touch of individuality with unique carpets and decorations inspired by the area’s local history.

Alicante’s pub takes its name from Castell de Santa Bàrbera, a castle that sits overlooking the bay of Alicante, atop Mount Benacantil.

Originating in the 9th century, it has served as a lookout, military fortress and prison, and it remains one of the city’s most significant historic landmarks.

The no-frills, fuss-free chain has become a polarising brand over the years, partly attributed to Mr Martin’s vocal support of Brexit. Yet, Wetherspoon has long been and continues to be appreciated for its affordable food and drink, good wifi, and convenience for every type of punter, whether that's popping in for a pint, ordering a three-course meal or using the free coffee refills while working on laptops.

open image in gallery Wetherspoons signage from outside the airport ( Amelia Neath/The Independent )

Eddie Gershon, a spokesperson for Wetherspoons, explained that Mr Martin’s referendum campaigning “was to do with democracy”.

“Wetherspoon was never anti-Europe,” he said.

“We will continue to open pubs across Europe,” he added. “Why not, there is a market for it, no doubt people will want to come to the pubs.”

The Independent’s travel desk is no stranger to a Wetherspoon-come-office, especially at airports. I, in fact, wrote up notes ahead of my trip in Stansted airport’s The Windmill, while travel correspondent Simon Calder can often be spotted working from The Beehive at Gatwick Airport during flight delays.

The Castell de Santa Bàrbera will go down in Wetherspoon history as a landmark location, following on from a branch opened in Heathrow Terminal 4 in 1992 that was the first airport pub, and the Three Tun Tavern in Blackrock, Ireland, which was the first outlet outside the UK.

Whether you celebrate the new opening or prefer to keep it Spanish while still in Alicante, you will be sure to see sun-kissed Brits having a first taste of home before hopping on a flight back to the UK.