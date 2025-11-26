Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What is the 6 - 7 trend? Viral meme explained after Keir Starmer mishap

Starmer told off by teacher after encouraging students to do viral 6-7 trend
  • Sir Keir Starmer apologised to a teacher after encouraging pupils at a Peterborough school to participate in the viral "6-7" trend.
  • The incident occurred during a visit to Welland Academy, where Sir Keir made the accompanying hand gesture after a pupil mentioned page 67.
  • The term “6-7” is a nonsensical expression often blurted out when “six” and “seven” are mentioned together and comes with an accompanying “juggling” hand gesture.
  • It originated from the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla and popularised in videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.
  • Teachers have stated that the phrase has become a classroom distraction, with some educators imposing consequences for students who use it.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in