Sir Keir Starmer has apologised to a teacher after encouraging pupils to take part in the viral “6-7” trend during a visit to a school in Peterborough.

The prime minister was reading with pupils at Welland Academy on Monday, as part of a visit to discuss the importance of free school meals, when one pupil pointed out they were on page 67.

Sir Keir then made the hand gesture that accompanies the reference, with many students quickly joining in.

The term “6-7” is a nonsensical expression often blurted out when “six” and “seven” are mentioned together, with one person saying “six” and others responding “seven.” It also comes with an accompanying “juggling” hand gesture.

The prime minister participated in the viral ‘6-7’ trend complete with ‘juggling’ hand gesture ( Keir Starmer )

The term comes from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7)”, referencing a 6ft 7in basketball player, which gained popularity through viral videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball, according to Merriam-Webster.

But teachers have said the phrase has become a distraction that disrupts classrooms, with some educators imposing consequences for students who use the term.

When he left the room, Sir Keir said: “That was a bit wild.”

Responding, the teacher jokingly responded: “Thanks for that, prime minister, for that lovely 6-7. You know, children get into trouble for saying that in school.”

Sir Keir then put his head in his hand, saying: “Oh, do they... Sorry about that,” adding: “I didn’t start it, Miss.”

The prime minister, who was joined on the visit by education secretary Bridget Phillipson, had joined children who were reading books of animal poetry before going through to the dining hall and speaking to kitchen staff.

He then served up meatballs in tomato sauce with pasta, salad and garlic bread to children sitting around a table, together with Ms Phillipson, who helped serve the meals.

In an interview afterwards, Sir Keir said: “We’re focusing on free school meals today, which we’re rolling out for all children whose families are on universal credit.

“That’s half a million children more on free school meals. That will make a massive difference because for some children, that’ll be the only or best meal of the day.

“But also… it’s not just a meal, it’s an opportunity, because children with a decent meal inside them will learn better. So this is about driving down on child poverty.”

The changes are due to come into force in September 2026 as part of a pledge to bring down child poverty levels.