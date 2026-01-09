Which? names the UK’s cheapest – and most expensive – supermarket of 2025
- Aldi has been named the UK's cheapest supermarket for the fifth consecutive year, according to analysis by Which?.
- The budget retailer was found to be the cheapest for 10 out of 12 months last year, with an average basket of 68 items costing £123.60 in December.
- Lidl closely followed, being the cheapest in the other two months, with a December basket costing only 10p more than Aldi at £123.70.
- Asda offered the best value for branded products, while loyalty schemes significantly impacted prices at Tesco and Sainsbury's.
- Waitrose consistently ranked as the most expensive, with a December basket costing £46.86 more than Aldi, potentially saving shoppers over £1,000 annually amidst the cost of living crisis.