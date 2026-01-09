Which? cheapest supermarket of 2025 revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s cheapest supermarket of 2025 has been revealed, beating the others on price for 10 out of 12 months last year.

Analysis by Which? has found that Aldi remains the nation’s cheapest supermarket for the fifth year in a row, routinely ranking top in its monthly price analysis.

An average basket of 68 items cost £123.60 at Aldi in December, the consumer champion found, making it the cheapest supermarket for over 80 per cent of the year.

Following closely behind was fellow budget retailer Lidl, which was the cheapest in the other two months – July and October. A basket of goods at the German-owned store cost £123.70 in December, only 10p more than at Aldi.

Supermarket Aldi has revealed a £1.65 billion sales haul over the Christmas month (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

In the battle for third, Asda won out most on average, offering shoppers looking for branded products the best value for money. In December, a basket of groceries cost £134.89 at the retailer.

Following closely behind was Tesco, ranking fourth overall and overtaking Asda only twice in the year. The retailer was much better for value for those using its popular Clubcard scheme, at £135.84 for a basket in December, versus £139.12 without the loyalty discount.

The next cheapest across 2025 was Sainsbury’s, but crucially only for shoppers taking advantage of its Nectar card. Without the loyalty discounts, Sainsbury’s ranked below Morrisons for price across the year on average.

In December, a basket at Sainsbury’s cost £141.45 with Nectar and £143.74 without. This was more expensive than Morrisons this month, at £140.03 with a More card, or £140.20 without.

Ocado was the next most expensive in 2025, followed by Waitrose, which came last for price in every month. In December, a basket of goods at Ocado cost £155.23, while at Waitrose it was £170.46.

This was £46.86 more than at Aldi. Assuming a shop of this kind is done every two to three weeks average, this difference could add up to over £1,000 across a year.

The findings come at a time when the cost of living continues to be a struggle for millions in the UK, as stubbornly high inflation combined with rising bills makes even the essentials unaffordable for many.

Reena Sewraz, Which? Retail Editor, said: “Aldi’s consistent performance shows why it has been crowned the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the fifth year in a row. While Lidl continues to provide strong competition among the discounters and is still a great option for those looking to save on their shopping, Aldi was cheapest in most months and offered the lowest prices overall.

“Our analysis also shows that Asda remains a strong choice for shoppers looking for a bigger range of branded goods at lower prices. With food bills still a major concern for many households, it really does pay to shop around – choosing one supermarket over another could save shoppers hundreds of pounds over the course of a year.”