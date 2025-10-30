Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wizz Air trials new Wizz Class with extra space and priority boarding

  • Wizz Air is introducing a new "business class"-style ticket, named "Wizz Class", to offer a more upscale experience for passengers.
  • Perks of "Wizz Class" include the option to block the middle seat for additional space, priority boarding, a carry-on bag, and dedicated overhead bin access.
  • The trial for the new service is scheduled to begin in December on routes departing from London, Rome, Warsaw, Bucharest, and Budapest.
  • The airline confirmed that the cost of "Wizz Class" will not exceed the price of buying an extra seat, though it does not include complimentary in-flight food or drink.
  • The initiative responds to customer demand for enhanced comfort and space, particularly from business travellers, reflecting a broader trend among budget airlines offering premium options.
