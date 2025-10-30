Wizz Air to trial new premium seat ticket – here’s what you’ll get

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will offer a new “business class”-style ticket for passengers wanting a more upscale experience on its flights.

While the Hungarian operator is mostly known for its budget fares, flyers will be able to access premium features for an additional fee.

“Wizz Class” perks include the ability to block off the middle seat for more elbow space and leg room, plus priority boarding, a carry-on bag and space in the overhead bins.

The trial will be carried out in December on routes from London, Rome, Warsaw, Bucharest and Budapest, airline executive Michael Delehant said on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

“In terms of fares, it’s never going to be more than buying the cost of another seat,” he said at a press conference. “It’s not meant to be a money-grab.”

While the seating arrangement may be more premium than the average Wizz Air journey, the ticket does not include any additional in-flight perks such as exclusive – or complimentary – food and drink.

Silvia Mosquera, the commercial officer at Wizz Air, explained that they have launched this trial in response to the “demand of Wizz travellers seeking more space, comfort and a quicker exit from the aircraft.”

“The roll-out of Wizz Class follows feedback from our growing number of business travellers who value low-cost travel options and prefer additional space during the flight,” she said in a statement to The Independent.

She added that more benefits would be announced when the product is launched.

Wizz Air currently does not offer varied seating types, aside from the front row and exit row seats that come with extra leg room.

Currently, passengers must purchase an extra seat if they desire more space for items such as musical instruments or child car seats.

“Wizz Plus” and “Privilege Pass” passengers can also choose their seats for no additional booking fee.

However, the new “Wizz Class” model appears to be combining the two for extra comfort and convenience.

It is not the first time budget airlines have pivoted towards upmarket experiences, with many US low-cost carriers looking to compete with major airlines.

For example, Southwest announced it will be transitioning from open to assigned seating in 2026, meaning it is also launching premium seating options.

Meanwhile, JetBlue has already established its low-cost, upmarket hybrid business model with "EvenMore", a premium perks scheme which offers customers early boarding, extra legroom and front-of-plane seats, plus free alcoholic drinks and exclusive snacks.

European budget airlines, such as Ryanair, allow passengers to book extra seats for comfort, while easyJet customers can choose certain seats for extra legroom.

