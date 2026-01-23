Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch mother otter toss pup into water to give him swimming lessons

Mom tosses otter pup named Sebastian into water to give him swimming lessons at Washington zoo
  • A mother otter, Pintar, was filmed giving her two-month-old pup swimming lessons at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.
  • The video shows Pintar picking up her pup by the scruff of its neck and transporting it to the pool.
  • She then assisted the young otter as it swam through the water before helping it out of the pool.
  • The pup's father, Sebastian, was observed watching the swimming lesson from the side.
  • The zoo, located in Tacoma, Washington, shared the "sweet footage" of the adorable moment.
