Watch mother otter toss pup into water to give him swimming lessons
- A mother otter, Pintar, was filmed giving her two-month-old pup swimming lessons at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.
- The video shows Pintar picking up her pup by the scruff of its neck and transporting it to the pool.
- She then assisted the young otter as it swam through the water before helping it out of the pool.
- The pup's father, Sebastian, was observed watching the swimming lesson from the side.
- The zoo, located in Tacoma, Washington, shared the "sweet footage" of the adorable moment.