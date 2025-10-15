The nonsensical slang term that is being banned in classrooms
- Teachers across the United States are implementing various strategies to curb the disruptive use of the nonsensical slang term "67" in classrooms.
- The phrase "67" and its accompanying hand gesture originate from rapper Skrilla's song "Doot Doot (6 7)" and gained viral popularity through NBA player LaMelo Ball.
- Educators report that students frequently blurt out "67" whenever the numbers six or seven are mentioned, causing significant interruptions to lessons.
- Consequences for using the term range from writing 67-word essays and deducting good behaviour points to repeatedly writing "I will not say '67' in class."
- Despite the frustration, some teachers have adapted by using "67" as a "call and response" to refocus students, acknowledging the shared joke it has created.