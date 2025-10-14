New language requirements in Labour’s immigration crackdown
- The new home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, has announced plans to raise the English language requirement for migrants coming to the UK.
- From 8 January 2026, migrants on skilled worker, high potential individual, or scale-up visas will need to demonstrate B2 level English, equivalent to A-level standard, an increase from the current B1 level.
- Ms Mahmood stated it is "unacceptable" for migrants to arrive without learning English, claiming it hinders their ability to contribute to national life.
- Other immigration changes include an increase in the immigration skills charge for employers and a reduction in post-study work time for international students to 18 months from 1 January 2027.
- The Work Rights Centre criticised the changes, arguing they demonise migrant workers and that most are already fluent in English, making the impact on integration negligible.