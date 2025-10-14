Migrants will need A-level standard English to work in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Migrants will need A-level standard English to work in the UK, under plans announced by the new home secretary.

Shabana Mahmood has announced plans to raise the standard of English required from the current lower grade GCSE standard to the equivalent of A-level in speaking, listening, reading and writing.

Ms Mahmood said it was “unacceptable” for migrants to come to the UK “without learning our language”, claiming they were “unable to contribute to our national life”.

Migrants wanting to come to the UK on the skilled worker, high potential individual or scale-up visa routes will have to demonstrate they can speak B2 level English - equivalent to A-level standard.

Changes to the English language requirement were first reported in May when the government published their early plans in the immigration white paper. The new standard requires people to express themselves “fluently and spontaneously without much obvious searching for expression” and to be able to communicate flexibly in social, academic and work situations.

Migrants wanting to come to the UK under these routes will have to pass a language test conducted by a Home-Office approved provider.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced plans to toughen up the English requirements for migrants ( Getty Images )

Under government plans, the time for international students to find a graduate-level job after completing their studies will also be cut to 18 months from the current two years.

From 1 January 2027, graduate students will only be able to stay in the UK for 18 months.

Ms Mahmood said: “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute. But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life.

“If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part”.

The home secretary also announced that travellers from Botswana will now be required to get a visa before arriving in the UK, including for short visits.

It comes after a high number of Botswana nationals arriving as visitors since 2022 had gone on to claim asylum, the Home Office said.

This is a breaking story – more follows...