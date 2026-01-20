Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Afghan data breach superinjunction ‘shouldn’t have been used’ says Sir Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace: Afghan superinjunction was not necessary
  • Sir Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, told MPs he would not have backed a superinjunction to conceal the catastrophic Afghan data breach.
  • The breach, which was discovered in August 2023, potentially put thousands of Afghans who aided UK forces at risk from the Taliban.
  • Sir Ben stated he had initially directed a time-limited injunction to protect individuals while the Ministry of Defence investigated, not a full cover-up.
  • The superinjunction, which prevented any mention of its existence, was imposed by the High Court after Sir Ben left government and was only lifted in July following a legal challenge by media organisations.
  • He criticised the MoD for failing to follow established procedures, leading to the breach, and for keeping the public uninformed about national threats.
