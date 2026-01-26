Schools in Britain set for major change – and it’s to do with AI
- The UK government plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) tutoring tools in schools across the country by the end of 2027, with trials set to begin this summer and later in the year.
- The Department for Education (DfE) anticipates these tools could provide one-to-one tutoring for up to 450,000 disadvantaged pupils in years 9 to 11, aiming to narrow the educational disadvantage gap.
- Teachers, AI labs, and tech companies will collaborate on co-creating and testing these tools, with the government running a tender for industry to develop them.
- Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson stated that AI tools must be safe, support learning, and never replace the human connection that teachers provide.
- Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at the school leaders’ union NAHT, stressed that AI tools should "never replace face-to-face interaction" and highlighted the need for more funding to address the disadvantage gap.