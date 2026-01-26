AI tutoring to be introduced across UK schools

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artificial intelligence (AI) tutoring tools are set to be introduced in schools across the UK by the end of 2027, the government has announced.

The Department for Education (DfE) confirmed that teachers, AI labs, and tech companies will begin co-creating and testing these tuition tools from this summer, with trials in secondary schools scheduled for later in the year.

The DfE anticipates these tools could provide one-to-one tutoring for up to 450,000 disadvantaged children in years 9 to 11, with the goal of narrowing the educational disadvantage gap.

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at the school leaders’ union NAHT, praised the involvement of teachers in developing the AI tools, stressing the importance that they "never replace face-to-face interaction."

“AI alone is unlikely to ever be an easy shortcut when it comes to tackling the worrying disadvantage gap we see in schools, which will need more funding and investment for staff and resources if they are to be able to offer the dedicated personal support we know can make such a difference,” she added.

The Government is running a tender for industry to create the AI tutoring tools alongside teachers.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “AI tutoring tools have the potential to transform access to tailored support for young people, taking tutoring from a privilege of the lucky few, to every child who needs it – so all children can achieve and thrive.

“But AI tools are only helpful in education if they are safe and support learning – and that is a non-negotiable.

“We will ensure tutoring tools are designed with teachers and rigorously tested, so they enhance pupils’ learning and keep our children safe online, never replacing the human connection that only great teachers can provide.”

It comes after the Government announced a consultation on children’s wellbeing online earlier this week, which had followed backbench MPs calling for an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s.

Ms Phillipson also wrote to headteachers on Monday, it has been reported, stressing schools should be phone-free throughout the entire school day, and not used as calculators or for research.

She told the Bett UK conference last week: “And we all know that mobile phones have no place in our schools, but AI learning tools are different.”

The Government is also investing £23 million into expanding school testing of “EdTech” tools, with the programme set to start in September.