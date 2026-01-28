Ai Weiwei returns to China after a decade spent in exile
- Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei made his first visit back to his homeland in nearly a decade, describing the three-week trip in December as "smooth and, one could say, pleasant".
- His return marked the first time since 2015, when Chinese authorities returned his passport after confiscating it in 2011, leading to his detention and subsequent exile in Europe.
- During his visit, Ai reunited with his 93-year-old mother and travelled with his teenage son, sharing personal moments on social media.
- Despite a nearly two-hour interrogation at Beijing airport, Ai stated he did not need to take special precautions and did not believe the authorities' attitude towards him had shifted, attributing it to recognition of his sincerity.
- Ai Weiwei, known for his activism against Chinese authorities, including investigating the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, reflected on the emotional significance of returning, particularly missing speaking Chinese.