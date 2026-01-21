Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Air Force One returns to Washington delaying Trump’s Davos visit after minor electrical issue

Air Force One returns to Washington area after minor electrical issue
  • Air Force One was forced to abort its flight and return to Washington due to a "minor electrical issue", according to the White House.
  • The aircraft was transporting Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when the issue was detected post take-off.
  • FlightRadar24 data showed the plane turning back to Joint Base Andrews after departing.
  • Donald Trump subsequently boarded a different aircraft, an Air Force C-32, to continue his journey to Switzerland.
  • The unscheduled turnaround was expected to delay his arrival for critical talks over Greenland's future with European leaders.
