Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Air India investigation after plane repeatedly flown without valid safety certificate

Related: Air India flight ‘was doomed’ without sufficient power, explains Simon Calder
  • India's aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has launched an investigation into Air India after one of its Airbus A320 aircraft operated eight commercial flights without a valid airworthiness review certificate.
  • The certificate for the A320, formerly part of the Vistara fleet, expired during an engine replacement, and the jet was inadvertently returned to service on 24 and 25 November before an engineer identified the missing documentation.
  • Air India reported the breach to the DGCA on 26 November and suspended employees involved in clearing it for operation, stating it was a "regrettable" incident.
  • The DGCA has removed multiple staff members from duty, ordered Air India to "plug gaps in its system," and described the incident as a serious safety breach, which can lead to penalties or action against senior officials.
  • This incident adds to a challenging year for Air India, which has faced previous warnings from the DGCA regarding crew fatigue and training standards, and a recent audit identified 51 safety deficiencies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in