Air India gets £83k parking bill after misplacing plane for 13 years

  • Air India has admitted losing track of a Boeing 737-200 cargo plane for 13 years after it was decommissioned at Kolkata Airport in 2012.
  • The aircraft, registered as VT-EHH, was rediscovered in a remote parking bay only after Kolkata Airport requested its removal.
  • Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, said that the plane was lost from records during successive restructurings and mergers.
  • The airline has since paid nearly £83,362 in accumulated parking fees to the airport for the 13-year period.
  • The plane was removed on 14 November and will be transported to Bengaluru for repurposing as a ground-based engineering training aid.
