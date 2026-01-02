Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Air India pilot removed from duty after ‘arriving at work intoxicated’

Related: Outrage over mass flight cancellations in India
  • Canadian authorities detained an Air India pilot at Vancouver International Airport on 23 December, suspecting intoxication before a scheduled flight to Delhi.
  • The pilot reportedly failed a breathalyser test, leading to his removal from duty and a delay in the departure of Air India flight AI186.
  • Transport Canada notified Air India that the incident constituted a breach of Canadian aviation rules and the airline's foreign air operator permit.
  • Canadian regulators have instructed Air India to conduct a formal investigation into the matter and submit a report by 26 January.
  • Air India confirmed the incident, stated its full cooperation with authorities, and affirmed a zero-tolerance policy towards rule violations, adding that the pilot has been taken off flying duties.
