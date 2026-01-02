Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canadian authorities reportedly detained an Air India pilot who was suspected to be intoxicated at the Vancouver airport shortly before he was due to operate a flight, leading to a delay in departure.

The Air India aircraft was scheduled to fly to Delhi.

Canadian authorities have since instructed the airline to conduct a formal investigation into the matter and submit a report by 26 January.

The incident occurred on 23 December at the Vancouver International Airport. Transport Canada, the body responsible for transportation policies and programmes, notified Air India that the pilot had not cleared a breathalyser check before the flight’s departure.

In communication dated 24 December, the Canadian regulator said the episode constituted a breach of the country’s aviation rules as well as the terms of Air India’s foreign air operator permit. The letter also warned that Canadian authorities could initiate enforcement proceedings if warranted.

Canadian regulators subjected the pilot to checks after suspicions emerged that he may have consumed alcohol before reporting for duty. These checks, conducted under Canada’s aviation safety framework, ultimately resulted in the pilot being removed from the flight roster.

Air India later confirmed that the action was initiated by Canadian authorities, stating that the pilot was detained after officials raised concerns about his readiness to fly.

“Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay,” the airline said in a statement.

It added: “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of the enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations.

“Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times.”

Air India flight AI 186, operating from Vancouver to Delhi via Vienna following the closure of Pakistani airspace after Operation Sindoor, was planned to be crewed by two separate pilot teams, each comprising a captain and a co-pilot, for the Vancouver-Vienna and Vienna-Delhi legs, respectively.

Pilots don’t consume alcohol at least 12 hours before flying.

Meanwhile, Air India has sought detailed information from Canadian authorities on the breathalyser test, including the measured alcohol level, and has notified the Indian aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The Independent has reached out to Transport Canada for further comment.