Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why this Italian city has banned self-check-in keyboxes

Homeowners in Milan who fail to comply with the new rule will face fines of up to 400 euros
Homeowners in Milan who fail to comply with the new rule will face fines of up to 400 euros (AFP via Getty)
  • Milanese authorities have issued a directive requiring owners of short-term rental properties to remove self-check-in keyboxes from public areas.
  • The measure, announced on Thursday, is a direct response to growing concerns over overtourism, security, and the improper use of public space.
  • City councillor Michele Albiani said that the uncontrolled proliferation of these keyboxes causes inconvenience for residents and benefits private individuals.
  • Homeowners in Milan who fail to comply with the new rule will face fines of up to 400 euros starting from January.
  • This initiative follows a similar measure introduced in Florence earlier this year and occurs amidst wider European debates on overtourism and soaring rents, with Airbnb blaming the hotel industry for the issue.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in